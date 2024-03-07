‘Shrinkflation’ and other terms for inflationary times

C is for consumers getting ripped off. President Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation. https://t.co/4bkX8o3irI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2024

Shrinkflation

Think of this as inflation in disguise. The premise is that the bag of coffee or box of cereal that we buy at the supermarket comes in smaller packaging, meaning there's less product, but the price remains the same — if not higher. In the UK, 76% of consumers noticed such shrinkage in September — chocolate was the most cited example — and 68% said supermarkets should have to label products that have gone down in size or weight, according to a survey by Barclays Plc. Shrinkage can also manifest in operating hours, the level of customer service and the quality of product offered for sale. The phenomenon gained renewed attention in March after the fictional Cookie Monster of Sesame Street fame complained on the X social platform that his cookies were getting smaller, drawing a sympathetic response from the White House, which wrote that C wasn't only for cookie, it also stood for "consumers getting ripped off."

Consumers compiling reasons to blame companies for their pain can also cite ...

Drip Pricing

The "drip, drip" nature of fees that get added late in the buying process — such as extra costs for luggage, seat choice and early boarding added to the price of an airline ticket — raised hackles long before inflation returned to front pages. But these add-on costs, "processing fees" and "service charges" have drawn renewed attention, particularly from elected leaders under pressure to show they are fighting for consumers. In June, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government was examining "how widespread and how damaging" the practice is. Using the related term "junk fees," US President Joe Biden pledged in his January 2023 State of the Union address to fight "those hidden surcharges too many companies use to make you pay more," including airline surcharges on families that want to sit together, bank overdraft fees, credit card late fees, "surprise resort fees" charged by hotels, and fees to switch internet or mobile phone plans. His proposed legislative fix hasn't advanced in the US Congress, but his administration has pressured some companies to disclose fees upfront. It's also pressing for a new rule that would limit the size of credit card late fees.

Drip pricing feeds suspicions that companies raise prices just because they can, an idea shorthanded as ...

Greedflation

This contentious term captures the belief that some businesses use inflation as a cover to raise prices more than necessary and rip off their customers. It's a modern take on profiteering — "making an unreasonable profit on the sale of essential goods especially during times of emergency." How else to explain why prices for some goods and services remained elevated long after pandemic-era supply constraints were largely fixed? Not everybody is fond of the term. Capitalism "is supposed to be driven by greed," Bloomberg Opinion columnist John Authers wrote, and he said the real test is when greed rises to the level of exploitation. That companies raise prices in response to shortages "is not only defensible but desirable," the Economist magazine wrote. "The alternative to letting the price mechanism bring supply and demand into line is to rely on something worse, such as rationing or queues."