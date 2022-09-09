Queen’s death catches UK at moment of peril

Bloomberg Special

Ben Sills, Bloomberg
09 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

Queen’s death catches UK at moment of peril

Ben Sills, Bloomberg
09 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 08:23 pm
Queen’s death catches UK at moment of peril

Every British prime minister since Winston Churchill held a weekly meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, in a ritual binding the country to its past.

Liz Truss was asked to become the 15th prime minister of Elizabeth's reign when they met at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, just two days before the Queen's death at 96.

There was something reassuring for the British people to know their prime minister was taking advice from someone who'd taken advice from Churchill. Even if there was no guarantee the counsel would be followed.

The British have a particular relationship to World War II, a sense that the courage and determination of those who fought in the war and rebuilt the country afterwards somehow still defines the broader character of the UK 80 years later.

Elizabeth served in the women's branch of the army at the end of the war and took the throne in 1952. She was a link to the wartime spirit and the common thread at the side of prime ministers as they wrestled with challenges from the Suez Crisis to the financial crash of 2008. With her death, that has been lost.

Her son, King Charles III, becomes the monarch at a delicate moment. The UK is in a messy split from the European Union, the pound has tumbled to its lowest level in a generation amid a cost-of-living crisis and there's a drumbeat of nationalism in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Charles doesn't enjoy the same affection his mother did both at home and abroad.

The idea it will be him now meeting with the prime minister each week adds another note of uncertainty in already turbulent political and economic times for the UK. 

Her passing is a reminder that as history moves on, the events and the people that define our lives fade slowly into the past.  

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Queen Elizabeth II / British Queen Elizabeth II / UK Queen Elizabeth II / Prince Charles / King Charles / UK monarchy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

6h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

8h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

10h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

2h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

6h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

6h | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’