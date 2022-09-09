Queen’s death catches UK at moment of peril

Every British prime minister since Winston Churchill held a weekly meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, in a ritual binding the country to its past.

Liz Truss was asked to become the 15th prime minister of Elizabeth's reign when they met at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, just two days before the Queen's death at 96.

There was something reassuring for the British people to know their prime minister was taking advice from someone who'd taken advice from Churchill. Even if there was no guarantee the counsel would be followed.

The British have a particular relationship to World War II, a sense that the courage and determination of those who fought in the war and rebuilt the country afterwards somehow still defines the broader character of the UK 80 years later.

Elizabeth served in the women's branch of the army at the end of the war and took the throne in 1952. She was a link to the wartime spirit and the common thread at the side of prime ministers as they wrestled with challenges from the Suez Crisis to the financial crash of 2008. With her death, that has been lost.

Her son, King Charles III, becomes the monarch at a delicate moment. The UK is in a messy split from the European Union, the pound has tumbled to its lowest level in a generation amid a cost-of-living crisis and there's a drumbeat of nationalism in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Charles doesn't enjoy the same affection his mother did both at home and abroad.

The idea it will be him now meeting with the prime minister each week adds another note of uncertainty in already turbulent political and economic times for the UK.

Her passing is a reminder that as history moves on, the events and the people that define our lives fade slowly into the past.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.