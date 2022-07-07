Pakistan’s $1b gas tender flop to worsen energy crisis

Bloomberg Special

Stephen Stapczynski, Bloomberg
07 July, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

Pakistan’s $1b gas tender flop to worsen energy crisis

Stephen Stapczynski, Bloomberg
07 July, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 07:49 pm
An LNG tanker at Fauji Oil Terminal &amp; Distribution Co. Ltd. in Karachi.Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg
An LNG tanker at Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Co. Ltd. in Karachi.Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg

Pakistan's energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.

In an unusual development, state-owned Pakistan LNG didn't receive a single offer in a $1 billion liquefied natural gas purchase tender, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. That illustrates both the extent of the global fuel shortage, and also the reluctance of suppliers to sell to a country in the depths of an economic crisis.

It's the fourth time in roughly a month that Pakistan -- which is already suffering frequent blackouts -- has failed to complete an LNG purchase tender. The relatively poor country is reliant on energy imports, meaning it's been hit especially hard by soaring prices. Inflation has topped 20%, and the government is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a financial rescue package.

Pakistan raises policy rate by 125bps to 15%

Already elevated Asian gas prices started rising further over the last few weeks on increasing supply disruptions from Russia to the US. Global LNG flows are being redirected to energy-starved Europe, where utilities are willing to pay more than emerging markets. Thailand and India have also been curbing purchases due to the high prices, but they're not in as perilous a situation as Pakistan.

The world's fifth-most populous country was looking to buy 10 LNG cargoes from the spot market for delivery from July to September via the tender that closed on Thursday. Pakistan bought almost half of its LNG on the spot market last year, with the rest coming under long-term deals, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF.

Inflation in Pakistan rises to whopping 21.3pc in June, highest in over 13 years

Even if Pakistan's tender had garnered offers from suppliers, the traders said it wasn't clear that the government would have been able to make any purchases due to the soaring prices.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan / energy crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

11h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

18m | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

11h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

12h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work