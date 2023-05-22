OPEC+ is trapped in an inflation storm of its making

In the global race against inflation, the cartel is losing. Perhaps it's a case of poetic justice. After all, OPEC+ was a co-conspirator in making everything more expensive. But now, the group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is finding that the purchasing power of a barrel of oil isn't keeping up with global prices. I'm tempted to reach out for the Biblical quote: "For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind."

Typically, commodity producers battle a treadmill that's known as the Prebisch-Singer hypothesis, for the two development economists who proposed it in the 1950s. In simple terms, it says that over the long-term, the price of primary goods, such as commodities, falls relative to the price of manufactured goods. No matter how high producers raise prices, the cost of everything else eventually climbs faster That's why Raul Prebisch and Hans Singer argued that commodity-producing countries must diversify their economies, industrialising if they wanted a healthier future.

True, over shorter periods, the price of commodities can outstrip manufactured goods, improving the terms of trade of resource-rich nations. For much of the early 2000s, that's precisely what happened. In 2010, Glenn Stevens, then the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, used a graphic metaphor to illustrate the point — and why Australia, rich in minerals, natural gas and grains, was benefiting.