OPEC+ targets show disconnect with pumping reality

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais chats with Saudi Arabia energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman.Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

Out-of-Touch OPEC+

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is adamant that the current OPEC+ output targets, set in October, will remain in place until the end of the year. That shouldn't come as any great surprise.

Since the start of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, we've become used to the producer group making monthly changes to its production targets. But that's unusual. What we're seeing now is simply a return to the group's normal operating practice.

After the financial crisis of 2008, for example, OPEC agreed on a collective output target of 24.845 million barrels a day. That figure remained unchanged for three years and was only revised after then-Saudi Energy Minister Ali al-Naimi emerged fuming from what he described as the worst-ever OPEC meeting in June 2011.

The subsequent production ceiling of 30 million barrels a day remained in place for four years before being abandoned in favor of a free-for-all that heralded the creation of the OPEC+ group in 2016.

The problem faced by the producer groups — whether OPEC or OPEC+ — has always been to keep their output targets relevant.

Over long periods without change, the targets became meaningless, as some members flouted their individual allocations, while others struggled to pump as much as they were permitted.

The failure to revise targets in line with actual production, or the world's need for OPEC crude to balance supply and demand, could often be attributed to disagreements over how any changes should be allocated between members.

That same problem has reduced the relevance of the current OPEC+ target, with pro-rata increases over the course of 2021 and 2022 taking no account of members' abilities to actually pump at the levels allocated. The result is that the OPEC+ group is now pumping something like 3 million barrels a day below its notional target.

Perhaps we should worry less about OPEC+ intending to keep its output target unchanged this year and more about its lack of any real link to the reality of the group's actual production.

Russia initially succeeded in replacing European tankers with its own vessels and a "shadow fleet" whose ownership is largely unknown. The share of cargoes carried on ships from "unfriendly nations" halved in the first month after a European Union import ban and G-7 price cap were introduced. But the fleet's not big enough to keep that up. In the second month of sanctions, Moscow has been forced to rely on European ships once more, with their share of the trade from Russia's western ports exceeding one-third. Attempts by Russia and its friends to continue building their own fleets could put pressure on the rest of the market as the number of available vessels shrinks.

European natural gas futures slumped below €50 ($53) for the first time in 17 months, as the region's worst energy crisis in decades recedes. Prices have plunged by more than 80% from their August peak, bringing the fuel within touching distance of the oil price.

A US Treasury official pushed back against speculation that Russia — confronted by a set of price caps and sanctions that seek to limit its oil revenue — could be earning more than reported data suggest. Ben Harris, assistant secretary for economic policy, said Russia's overall revenue from oil sales since the cap was instituted had declined, its production had remained relatively constant and global prices had remained stable.

Electricite de France SA reported a historic loss of €12.7 billion last year after repairs choked its nuclear output, but the state-controlled utility predicted a significant rebound in earnings this year as production recovers.

The United Arab Emirates' national oil company plans to raise $2 billion or more by listing its natural gas business in what could the largest initial public offering so far this year. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will offer a 4% stake in Adnoc Gas, with the IPO starting Feb. 23.

The first named storm of this year is heading for the UK and northwest Europe, threatening to bring havoc to infrastructure as well as a surge in wind power production. The UK Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for Otto and predicted gusts as high as 80 miles (129 kilometers) per hour along the coast and hills Friday.

Julian Lee is an oil strategist for Bloomberg First Word. Previously he worked as a senior analyst at the Centre for Global Energy Studies. @JLeeEnergy

