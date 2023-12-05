Oil holds losses as market fails to shake off post-Opec gloom

Bloomberg Special

Bloomberg
05 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:25 pm

Related News

Oil holds losses as market fails to shake off post-Opec gloom

Global benchmark Brent slipped near $78 a barrel after a six-week losing run, while West Texas Intermediate was below $74

Bloomberg
05 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:25 pm
Oil holds losses as market fails to shake off post-Opec gloom

Oil held a run of declines — after failing to sustain an early gain — amid continuing scepticism that the latest Opec+ supply cuts will turn the market tide.

Global benchmark Brent slipped near $78 a barrel after a six-week losing run, while West Texas Intermediate was below $74.

The drop came as markets continued to flash short-term weakness. Nearby time spreads were waning, indicating oversupply, even after Opec+ ministers last week said the group will continue to curb output. European crude markets — which help set benchmark prices — are facing a supply glut due to a combination of weak regional crude demand and an influx of cargoes from the US.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Oil just posted back-to-back monthly declines as supplies from non-Opec countries ballooned, while the outlook for demand growth softened. A meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies last week saw delay and internal wrangling, causing some to doubt the group's pledged supply cuts. Prices have softened even as wider markets wager that the US Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

"Soft price action since the Opec+ meeting is reflective of an investor cohort that remains perplexed on how to deploy risk," RBC analysts including Michael Tran and Helima Croft said in a report. "The near-term path of least resistance is lower, given the degree of ambiguity and lack of catalysts. Oil has become a 'show me' type market."

In the Middle East, meanwhile, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed they targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea, part of a series of attacks against commercial vessels in international waters amid the war in Gaza. The US said one of its destroyers shot down three drones.

There are also fresh risks from Venezuela. The White House is evaluating the potential consequences after the country failed to release detained Americans by a late-November deadline. The country also held a referendum over the weekend on whether a part of neighbouring Guayana's oil-rich territory should be ruled from Caracas.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement. 

World+Biz / Global Economy

Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

18m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy