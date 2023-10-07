Netanyahu in video message says nation 'at war’

Israel declared a rare state of alert for war on Saturday after militants fired an estimated 2,200 missiles from the Gaza Strip and infiltrated southern parts of the country.

There have been reports of civilian fatalities and casualties, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the nation "at war" in a video message.

Hamas, which rules Gaza and is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, said it was the start of a major operation. The Israeli government sent warplanes to strike back within the strip.

Sirens and booms were heard across the region on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the Israeli military told southern residents to stay near bomb shelters. Gunfights broke out between Israeli troops and Gaza infiltrators who came in on motorcycles and para-gliders.

"Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. "The State of Israel will win this war."

All times Israel.

Israel is 'At War,' Netanyahu Says in Video Message (11:40 am)

Israel is "at war. Not an operation, not a round - war," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement in Hebrew after what he termed a "lethal, surprise offensive" by Hamas early Saturday.

Netanyahu said he'd issued guidance to the heads of Israel's security establishment to "cleanse all settlements of the terrorists who have infiltrated them." Israel's reserves will be mobilized to "fight back at a scope and power that the enemy has not met," he added.

Israel Names Gaza Operation 'Swords of Iron' (11 am)

Israel's defense forces called the new Gaza military operation "Swords of Iron" and said that 2,200 missiles had been launched from Gaza since early morning.

Troops are battling armed infiltrators in 10 locations in the south of Israel, the IDF said — lower than the 21 locations cited earlier by the chief of police.