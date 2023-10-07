Netanyahu in video message says nation 'at war’
Israel declared a rare state of alert for war on Saturday after militants fired an estimated 2,200 missiles from the Gaza Strip and infiltrated southern parts of the country.
There have been reports of civilian fatalities and casualties, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the nation "at war" in a video message.
Hamas, which rules Gaza and is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, said it was the start of a major operation. The Israeli government sent warplanes to strike back within the strip.
Sirens and booms were heard across the region on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the Israeli military told southern residents to stay near bomb shelters. Gunfights broke out between Israeli troops and Gaza infiltrators who came in on motorcycles and para-gliders.
"Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. "The State of Israel will win this war."
All times Israel.
Israel is 'At War,' Netanyahu Says in Video Message (11:40 am)
Israel is "at war. Not an operation, not a round - war," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement in Hebrew after what he termed a "lethal, surprise offensive" by Hamas early Saturday.
Netanyahu said he'd issued guidance to the heads of Israel's security establishment to "cleanse all settlements of the terrorists who have infiltrated them." Israel's reserves will be mobilized to "fight back at a scope and power that the enemy has not met," he added.
Israel Names Gaza Operation 'Swords of Iron' (11 am)
Israel's defense forces called the new Gaza military operation "Swords of Iron" and said that 2,200 missiles had been launched from Gaza since early morning.
Troops are battling armed infiltrators in 10 locations in the south of Israel, the IDF said — lower than the 21 locations cited earlier by the chief of police.
Russia Says It's in Contact With Both Sides (10:30 am)
Russia is in contact with Israel and Palestine as well as Arab countries, Interfax reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Moscow called for restraint and promised to "find out all the circumstances, sort everything out."
"It is such an unexpected aggravation. If we had expected it, we would not have allowed it," Bogdanov said.
Chief of Police Says Israel in State of War (10:05 am)
"We are in a state of war following a massive attack from Gaza on the south of Israel," Israel's police chief, Yaakov Shabtai, said in a statement, referring to the infiltrations. "There are currently 21 locations where special police forces are operating. The entire south of Israel has been sealed off."
Mayor Says Four People Killed in Southern Town (9:45 am)
At least four people are dead and several more wounded from rocket hits on Kuseife about 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Gaza Strip, according to the Bedouin town's mayor, Abd al-Aziz Nassara. He spoke to Israel's Kan public broadcaster.
Israel Calls State of Alert for War as Gaza Rockets Strike (8:50 am)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting of security officials and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved a wide call-up of reserves.
The violence erupted a day after Hamas said that the "people had to draw a line to end the occupation" and added that Israel continued to commit crimes across Palestinian land, and especially on the holy site of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.
Similar tension around the Al-Aqsa mosque started a round of confrontations earlier this year.
In a pre-recorded speech, Hamas militant leader Mohamed Deif said: "We have decided to put an end to all of this, with the help of God, so that the enemy understands that the time of recklessness without accountability is over. We declare Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and the first strike has surpassed 5,000 missiles and shells in the first 20 minutes."
