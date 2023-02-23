G-7 to create new Russia sanctions-enforcement mechanism

With the EU hammering out its 10th package of sanctions against Russia, plans are afoot to clamp down on their circumvention. A year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Group of Seven nations is seeking a new tool to coordinate efforts to enforce sanctions and boost compliance. To take stock of the situation, Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, who is in charge of EU sanctions implementation, is set to chair a meeting of member states and industries on Thursday to see what worked and where circumvention prevailed.

What's happening?

Nato bound

Finland is ready to join Nato if it gets the last outstanding ratifications for its membership bid, regardless of what progress Sweden has made toward joining the alliance, President Sauli Niinisto said yesterday. Though both countries applied at the same time, Turkey continues to pose an obstacle to Sweden's entry while it's indicated it no longer has a problem with Finland's membership.

Green trees

The EU's plan to rapidly scale up renewable energy to help it meet its climate goals and end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels has become bogged down over the burning of trees. The debate — pitting environmental groups against the forestry industry — is bringing to the fore key questions over what renewable means, and Russia's war in Ukraine is only fueling the debate.

Fair share

The Commission is launching its long-awaited consultation on whether large streaming services like Netflix should chip in for internet infrastructure. Telcos read a draft of the consultation we had with glee — and tech companies with horror — as the EU executive arm looks poised to push ahead with the idea. The big question is how.

Wasted heat

Europe's industries and transportation systems waste so much heat that capturing the excess and reusing it could save consumers more than €67 billion, Danish engineering company Danfoss said. The surplus produced each year by factories and data centers amounts to 2,860 terawatt-hours, nearly the same as the EU's total demand for heat and hot water in residential and service-sector buildings.

ECB pushback

Markets may have overshot in recent days when placing bets on the peak for ECB interest rates, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau. He told Les Echos newspaper that the ECB is "in no way" obliged to raise borrowing costs at every meeting between now and September, with the deposit rate already at a level that restricts the euro-zone economy.

Huawei Dependence | Germany doesn't know how dependent its fourth- and fifth-generation mobile networks are on Chinese equipment, an admission that could hinder any attempt to limit the use of critical communications infrastructure originating in China. Unlike some EU countries, Germany avoided an outright ban of Huawei's 5G technology despite US pressure.

Legal changes

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested yesterday a coming deal with the EU over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland would involve legal changes to the existing treaty, something the bloc has previously opposed. Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who is leading negotiations for the bloc, has repeatedly said that "renegotiating the protocol is unrealistic."

Protocol gains

A deal on the protocol would unleash tens of billions of pounds in business investment for the UK, boost growth and hand the government more funds for public services or tax cuts. The conclusion by Kallum Pickering, an economist at Berenberg Bank UK, is a reminder of the economic fortunes at stake in talks about the post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Ukraine relied on a combination of foreign and local sources to finance its wartime budget last year. The main domestic support came from the central bank and war bonds issued by the country's finance ministry. The US, the EU and the IMF were the biggest international backers.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangemen