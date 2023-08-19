China steps up efforts to stabilise markets as confidence slumps

Bloomberg Special

Abhishek Vishnoi; Bloomberg
19 August, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 02:16 pm

Related News

China steps up efforts to stabilise markets as confidence slumps

The China Securities Regulatory Commission unveiled a package of measures aimed at reviving the stock market and boosting investor confidence

Abhishek Vishnoi; Bloomberg
19 August, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 02:16 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Chinese authorities have stepped up efforts in recent days to bolster financial markets in a sign that Beijing is growing uncomfortable with the pace of declines in stocks and the yuan.

Mainland exchanges this week asked some investment funds to avoid net selling equities. Officials requested state-owned banks to escalate intervention to support the yuan, while also encouraging companies listed on the tech-heavy Star Board to buy back shares. The securities regulator said late Friday it will slash handling fees in stock transactions and study extending trading hours for equities and bonds.

The moves complemented the People's Bank of China's surprise interest rate cut this week, which was the biggest reduction since 2020, and its most forceful yuan fixing guidance ever on Friday.

So far, the measures have yet to buoy the markets. A gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks was on course for a third-straight week of losses. The Hang Seng Index is down more than 8% this year, ranking among the biggest global losers. The gauge entered into a bear market on Friday. While the yuan eked out marginal gains against the dollar Friday morning, it has fallen more than 5% this year.

Rattled by dismal economic data, deflation fears, a weakening housing market and a crisis in the shadow lending sector, the mainland financial markets are facing the possibility of a vicious cycle of capital outflows. Foreign investors were net sellers of Chinese stocks Friday, capping a record streak of outflows.

"Debt strains from property developers and local-government financing vehicles are spreading across China's economy," Gavekal Research analyst Xiaoxi Zhang wrote in a note dated 16 August.

Other investors stress a more positive longer-term view. Focusing on China's problems may be backward-looking at this point as the time may be ripe to look for stock opportunities given declines in valuations, Joshua Crabb, head of Asia Pacific equities at Robeco Hong Kong Ltd., said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Among other things, Crabb is expecting further stimulus to bolster consumption. Other items to watch in Beijing's toolkit include a cut in the stamp duty on stock trading, lifting of foreign investment caps and relaxation of equity trading rules.

The announcements on cutting stock handling fees and consideration to extend trading hours ``may help smooth out some of the financial market volatility and lower transaction costs, but do not address the core issues of lack of confidence and economic momentum," said Marvin Chen, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

China's securities regulator said on Friday it would cut trading costs, support share buybacks and introduce long-term capital as it unveiled a package of measures aimed at reviving the stock market and boosting investor confidence.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it was not aware if there would be a cut in stamp duty, a measure which has been hotly discussed recently but is beyond CSRC's power.

Other measures laid out by the CSRC include boosting the development of equity funds, studying plans to extend trading hours, and improving the attractiveness of listed companies.

The slew of measures come after China's top leaders vowed in late July to reinvigorate the stock market, which has been reeling amid the country's flagging economic recovery.

But Friday's measures are seen by some investors as being incremental.

The measures "will give a short-term lift to a market where investors are extremely pessimistic," said Pang Xichun, research director at Nanjing RiskHunt Investment Management Co.

"But they won't change the market fundamentals. A bull market requires genuine policies that would boost credit expansion."

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz / China

China / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country