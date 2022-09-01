China slowdown means contrasting fortunes for Asia’s exporters

Bloomberg Special

Michelle Jamrisko and Sarah Zheng, Bloomberg
01 September, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:52 am

China slowdown means contrasting fortunes for Asia’s exporters

Weaker high-end goods, electronics hammers North Asia economies

Michelle Jamrisko and Sarah Zheng, Bloomberg
01 September, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:52 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

China's economic growth slowdown has triggered a stark contrast in fortunes for its trading partners across Asia, with northern neighbours suffering while economies in the southeast are broadly holding up.

The world's No. 2 economy is still dealing with a slump in consumption and output brought on by lockdowns, compounding the hit to demand from a global semiconductor slowdown.

Meanwhile, exports from most of Southeast Asia's top six economies, each of whom counts China as its No. 1 trading partner, are more resilient as their shipments are dominated by essential goods and commodities including palm oil and refined petroleum products.

With the world facing the prospect of weaker demand due to monetary policy favouring inflation-fighting over stabilising growth, a further slowdown by China would be cause for alarm.

From a broader standpoint, Asean export resilience in the face of a Chinese slowdown can be attributed to "pent-up demand that built up from earlier days in the pandemic," said Tamara Henderson, Bloomberg Economics' Asean economist. It "will fade as this source of demand becomes satiated and with China's economy now facing more strains."

Here's a closer look at the latest data on exports to China from North and Southeast Asian economies:

North Asia

Japan's exports to China, including electronics and semiconductor equipment, are under pressure, although the weakness of the yen has masked some of the decline. While Japanese exports to the regional giant climbed 12.8% in yen terms in July, data on shipments received by Beijing showed a 9.2% decline in dollar terms. The Bank of Japan said last month that exports to China were "clearly being pushed down due to the lingering effects of the lockdowns of Shanghai and other places."

South Korea saw initial exports – including for chips, displays, and refined oil – nearly stagnate in August as shipments to China fell 11.2%, official data showed. That follows July numbers in US dollar terms that displayed a 0.9% decline in Beijing's imports from Seoul. The weaker numbers are a sign that the economic pain from China-related fragility may worsen as Korean manufacturers play a sizable role in global supply chains. The August data, which shows daily shipments through the first 20 days of the month, is a barometer for growth and indicator of risks in the region. "South Korea's data was really quite terrible, especially from the drastic reduction in exports to China," said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis SA. "All of this shows what we already knew, that China's demand for goods overseas – its imports – are very weak."

Taiwan posted a surprise drop in July export orders led by a 22.6% decline in orders from China and Hong Kong, which combined make up its second-largest source of demand after the US. Electronics and advanced chips make up around two-thirds of Taiwan's exports to China, thanks to the island's critical role in the semiconductor supply chain. While Taiwan has sought to reduce its trade reliance on China amid rising cross-strait tensions, China and Hong Kong still account for around 40% of its total exports.

Hong Kong's exports to the mainland fell 10.7% in local dollar terms in July, contributing to a plunge in its overall exports last month from a year ago. The government cited ongoing interruptions to flows across the border with China as one of the factors that pushed exports into a year-on-year contraction for the third consecutive month. Major exports from Hong Kong to the mainland include plastics, metal ores, and pharmaceutical goods. The city has cut its growth forecast twice this year, and now expects gross domestic product to potentially contract, in part due to interruptions to the flow of goods with the mainland.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia's total exports to China rose 17% in July from a year ago. Non-oil exports on the other hand advanced 40.9% during the same period, with only a 1.27% decline seen on a month-on-month basis. While the data are wobbly, it doesn't appear to show a cause for alarm in the region's largest economy, which counts palm oil and coal briquettes among its biggest exports.

Thailand counts China as its second-largest customer after the US, with the value of those exports continuing to grow even if there's been a deceleration this year. Thai exports to China, which include fruits and synthetic rubber, grew 25% last year to $37.3 billion, while growth in the first half of this year was only 0.8% to $18.5 billion. While data from the Commerce Ministry showed shipments contracted 2.7% in June after a 3.8% rise in May, fruits and rubber exports still grew while auto, auto parts and chemicals trade declined.

Singapore's total exports to China grew 3.8% in July in US dollar terms, data show. The city-state's goods sales to the world's second-biggest economy include machinery, and ethylene polymers used in plastic packaging.

Malaysia's shipments to China, which include refined petroleum products, have remained fairly strong, with double-digit year-on-year gains from December through May. After an easing to just over 4% in June from a year earlier, shipments rebounded to an almost 10% gain in July in ringgit terms, and 32.6% in US dollar terms.

Philippines' shipments to China is the only cause for worry among the Southeast Asia pack. Manila, which counts integrated circuits, office machine parts and nickel ore as its biggest exports to China, saw a 18.8% drop in June, after a double-digit contraction in May, according to latest official data. Numbers compiled by Bloomberg based on China's imports from the country showed a 12.8% drop in July. A further softening may be on the cards given electronics make up 56% of Philippines' total goods exports and are linked to a global tech cycle that has lately been in a funk, Nomura analysts wrote in a report earlier this month.

Vietnam's July shipments to China rose 6.6% from a year ago, snapping six straight months of contraction, according to Beijing's customs authority data compiled by Bloomberg. China's imports from the Southeast Asian nation include cotton yarn, phones and accessories, and computers and electrical products.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement. 

Top News / World+Biz / China / Global Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

1h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

2h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

1h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

2h | Videos
What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

2h | Videos
Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries