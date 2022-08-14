China hits 'liquidity trap' as low rates fail to spur bank loans

Bloomberg Special

Bloomberg
14 August, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:06 am

Related News

China hits 'liquidity trap' as low rates fail to spur bank loans

Bloomberg
14 August, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:06 am
Debt crisis in the real estate sector has discouraged loan taking in China. Local residents look at a property model in Shanghai, China. Photo: China Daily
Debt crisis in the real estate sector has discouraged loan taking in China. Local residents look at a property model in Shanghai, China. Photo: China Daily

China's low interest rates are failing to spur lending in the economy, creating a challenge for policy makers as they try to bolster the nation's fragile recovery.

Central bank data on Friday showed a sharp slowdown in aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, in July, as new loans and corporate bond issuance weakened. 

At the same time, growth of M2, the broadest measure of money supply, accelerated more than expected to 12% in July. Taken together, the data shows banks are flush with cash but are struggling to boost lending to customers against the backdrop of weak growth and turmoil in the property market.

The data is a "classic sign of a liquidity trap," said Craig Botham, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd. "Liquidity is ample, but no one wants it." Under these circumstances, "monetary policy can do little to support the economy," he said.

The People's Bank of China has refrained from cutting policy interest rates since lowering them in January and has focused instead on persuading banks to boost their lending, especially to targeted sectors like small businesses. However, defaults in the property sector and a weakening economy have made banks reluctant to lend. 

More recently, Beijing has placed its hopes on policy banks to spur growth, allocating 1.1 trillion yuan ($163 billion) to use to finance infrastructure projects.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The mismatch between liquidity and bank lending is also raising financial risks as market interest rates drop well below policy rates set by the central bank.

"Liquidity is piling up in the interbank market and there's even a risk of money being directed out of the real economy and into markets," said Ming Ming, chief economist at Citic Securities Co. "Monetary policy needs to better monitor the changes in market leverage and push for the money to flow into the real economy."

The central bank may be ready to curb some of the excess liquidity sloshing in the banking system Monday through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation. Eight out of 12 economists and analysts polled by Bloomberg forecast it will withdraw cash through the MLF for the first time this year.

"The surprisingly sharp retreat in China's credit in July should put policy makers on alert – aggregate social financing slumped to its lowest level since 2017. Even taking into account a usual seasonal lull in July, the data were extremely weak. Damaged confidence hit demand for credit and willingness of banks to extend loans. Property turmoil and Covid-Zero curbs are taking a heavy toll on the economy. The recovery in the second half of the year will be rough going," said David Qu, China economist at Bloomberg.

Friday's data showed big declines in long-term loans to households and companies from June, reflecting sluggish demand for mortgages and reluctance from businesses to expand investment. That's despite separate data earlier this week showing the average interest rates for new mortgages and corporate loans eased in June.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bill financing, a form of short-term corporate borrowing, jumped in July, according to Friday's report. The funding is widely used by banks to boost the scale of loans and meet regulatory requirements in times of weak borrowing demand.

The stock of outstanding credit grew 10.7% to 334.9 trillion yuan, little changed from the 10.8% expansion in June.

"The credit growth is particularly weak compared to last year," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. "It reflects domestic demand is still quite weak" due to ongoing Covid outbreaks and poor sentiment in the property market, he said.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement

World+Biz / Global Economy

china / China Real Estate / China Economy / China Economic Slowdown / Chinese Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

2h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

25m | Panorama
Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Eggs are selling at record prices

Eggs are selling at record prices

14h | Videos
Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

14h | Videos
Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

15h | Videos
Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador