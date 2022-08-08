China exports to Russia boom in return to near pre-war highs

Bloomberg Special

Bloomberg News
08 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 07:30 pm

Related News

China exports to Russia boom in return to near pre-war highs

Bloomberg News
08 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 07:30 pm

Chinese exports to Russia are back near levels seen before the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, propelling a rebound in trade that's helped cool off a historic rally in the ruble.

Russia bought $6.7 billion of goods in July from China, an increase of more than a third from the previous month and up by more than an annual 20%. By contrast, its imports from Russia -- which surged in March-May -- rose only slightly last month after a drop in June, according to data from China's customs authority.

Chinese goods are filling the niche left by the exodus of western brands after the war with Ukraine prompted sweeping financial and trade sanctions against Russia. 

The isolation has catapulted products such as vehicles manufactured by the likes of Great Wall Motor Co. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. to the ranks of Russia's best-selling cars, with their market share more than doubling from last year. 

The revival of demand for Chinese exports is playing out in the currency market. Trading volumes in the yuan-ruble pair increased to the highest ever last month as local demand for the Chinese currency surged.

With Russian consumer spending on the mend, the influx of foreign goods is taking some pressure off the ruble by reviving demand for hard currencies. In July, the ruble was the worst performer in emerging markets with a loss of 13% against the dollar.

Surging prices for Russia's commodity products, in combination with the collapse of imports, had contributed to a surplus of foreign exchange that powered the ruble.

Still, growth in sales from Russia into China has started to lag behind. Following Russia's diversion of crude to Asia from European customers, oil shipments to China have come down from their post-invasion peak.

— With assistance by Benjamin Harvey

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement. 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

China-Russia trade / china export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

6h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla