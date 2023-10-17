Blinken’s whirlwind Israel diplomacy hits hard mideast realities

Blinken found little sympathy in Arab capitals for his appeals for support of Israel's right to defend itself against the attack by Hamas, which the US and EU have designated a terrorist group. Even NATO ally Turkey denounced Washington's decision to send warships to show its support. China and Russia publicly called for a cease-fire, an option Israel and the US reject.

By Monday evening, Blinken was back in Tel Aviv, with little public result to show for his travels beyond an agreement with Israel to develop a plan to enable aid to reach civilians in Gaza. After more than seven hours of talks with officials, he announced Joe Biden will also come to Israel Wednesday to show support and warn others against joining the fight. The president will also stop in Jordan.

Less than a week earlier, Blinken's stop in Israel was an emotional one, but the feeling was more sympathy than fear. Shown photos by Israeli officials of slaughtered infants, Blinken was at times speechless. On a stop at an aid station, he hugged a young survivor of the Hamas attack. Volunteers clamoring for a view yelled "thank you" and chanted "USA! USA!," filming him on their phones as he walked over to shake hands.

Two days later, he was in Abu Dhabi for meetings with UAE officials, who didn't clear the roads for his motorcade, which was forced to stop at traffic lights. Blinken also made a stop at newly built cubist complex containing houses of worship for the three Abrahamic faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. At the synagogue, Blinken, whose grandfather fled pogroms in Russia, wore a kippah and signed a small tile with the words, "light in the darkness."

But for all messages of interfaith harmony, the news from Gaza was relentlessly bad. Israeli's 24-hour evacuation order drew criticism from the EU and the UN as "impossible," especially since residents had nowhere to go with the tiny region's borders sealed. Protests erupted across the Arab world, including in places where Blinken was touching down.

Iran and Hezbollah - whose thousands of high-precision missiles threaten Israeli cities far more than Hamas's - were warning they might join the fight if Israel crushed the group as it had vowed to. Fighting along the border with Lebanon picked up.

Suddenly, it started to look more possible that two US aircraft-carrier groups headed to the region might do more than deter other actors from joining the fight.