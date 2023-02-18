Ardern, Now Sturgeon: The 'brutality' of politics hits women hardest

There were just 30 women who were elected heads of state or government as of September last year. Now, after the shock resignations of two world leaders, that number is dwindling further.

Nicola Sturgeon announced she was stepping down as Scotland's first minister after eight years this week, prompting comparisons with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who also cited the chronic pressures of the job. Sturgeon herself said a "brutality" toward those in public office has emerged in recent years. Over the course of their tenures, both were praised for their leadership styles. Both had also faced, among a plethora of political issues, a barrage of sexist attacks.

At the time of stepping down, Sturgeon and Ardern were facing sizable political challenges. Ardern's domestic popularity was waning to the extent that she might have lost the next general election. Meanwhile Sturgeon's resignation came shortly after the UK government blocked Scottish legislation on gender recognition, a campaign that received the full support of the Scottish leader

But the decision to step back from power plays out against a background of intense hostility and scrutiny, particularly for women leaders. Sturgeon, Scotland's longest serving first minister, said last year she was worried sexism could be putting women off political life, and that in some ways the issue has got worse since her career started decades earlier. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark also said that Ardern encountered "a level of hatred and vitriol which in my experience is unprecedented in our country."

Although social media has intensified the nature of criticism of politicians across the board, what female leaders face is unique, said Silvana Koch-Mehrin, president and founder of the global network Women Political Leaders, and a former vice-president of the European Parliament.

"Not only do you have the extremely complex and demanding job of running the country," Koch-Mehrin said, "you're seen as representing women and that comes with a kind of specific gendered attacks."

Women's participation in politics across the world is still lagging. As of September 2022, only 21% of government ministers were women, and gender parity won't be reached for about half a century at the current rate of progress. Once in office, research suggests they have to contend with a greater amount of hostility than their male counterparts. Women elected officials are three times as likely to be targeted by abuse and harassment than their counterparts, according to a US study.

That's partly because women are often judged on different criteria to men. "There is ample research that female leaders are scrutinized more harshly and held to a higher standard in their jobs," said Michael Smets, a professor at Oxford University. This is the case "especially when they are trailblazers in their organizations — or nations," he said.

One example of that kind of scrutiny came just last year, when a video emerged of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin at a party. It was met with so much outrage that she was forced to take a drugs test in response to accusations of misconduct. Women in politics have also called out the harassment they face not just from the public, but within their profession: last year more than 120 politicians in Belgium signed an open letter condemning the "sexist, sexual and psychological violence by government officials" faced by some on a daily basis.

The growing challenges for women in political life contrasts with efforts to have better gender representation among decision makers because of the attached benefits. Women policy makers prioritize issues that benefit the most vulnerable in society, such as healthcare, welfare and education, according to research by King's College London: in India for example, there were 62% more drinking water projects in areas with women-led councils than in councils led by men.

As Scotland and New Zealand figure out the legacy of their leaders, and what direction they will take next, Sturgeon's and Ardern's resignations provide an opportunity to re-evaluate what we expect from our leaders, Koch-Mehrin said. "It's about what kind of political environment do we have, what kind of leaders are successful in that?" she said. "People should not be afraid to go into politics."

— With assistance by Ella Ceron and Kelsey Butler

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.