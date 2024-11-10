Zunaid Ahmed Palak hospitalised while on remand

Former state minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the former state minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) yesterday night after falling ill during police remand.

Palak, who is currently on remand in connection with a murder case in the Jatrabari area of Dhaka, is receiving treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of DMCH.

The development was confirmed by Mohammad Faruk, a sub-inspector stationed at the Dhaka Medical College police outpost. He was brought in around 9pm on Saturday after experiencing health complications while in custody, said Faruk.

Palak was arrested on 14 August by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Police (DB) from the Nikunja residential area in Dhaka.

He was initially placed on a 10-day remand as part of the investigation into the murder case registered at Jatrabari Police Station.

Since his arrest, Palak has been linked to several other cases.