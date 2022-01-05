Zunaid Ahmed Palak, his two sons test positive for Covid-19

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 10:29 am

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak and his two sons have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (4 January), the state minister said that he and his two sons have been infected with the coronavirus. 

Palak asked the countrymen to pray for his and his two sons' quick recovery.

He also urged everyone to follow health guidelines properly.

