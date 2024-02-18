Zokey Ahad appointed next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Mauritius

The government has appointed Zokey Ahad, currently serving as the Consul General of Bangladesh Consulate General in Kunming, China, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Mauritius.

A career diplomat, Zokey Ahad belongs to the 17th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Joining the service in 1998, he has served extensively both at home and abroad. In his distinguished diplomatic career, he has served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Beijing, The Hague, Manchester and Kolkata.

A graduate from Dhaka City College, Zokey Ahad holds a Master of Commerce from Jagannath University and an MBA from IBA, Dhaka University.

Besides, he also earned a Master of Arts in Diplomacy and Trade from Monash University in Australia.

He took part in several professional training courses both at home and abroad.