‘Zila parishad administrator provision unconstitutional’

Parliament on Wednesday passed the Zila Parishad (Amendment) Bill with the provision of appointing administrators to district councils on the expiry of their elected representatives.

Half a dozen members of parliament from the opposition Jatiya Party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Gonoforum, however, strongly opposed the bill, saying it was "unconstitutional".

"The provision of appointing administrators was against the spirit of the Constitution," said Pir Fazlur Rahman, a Jatiya Party MP, while speaking on the bill in parliament after it was proposed for passage.

"This bill could be cancelled before it was passed. If Article 11 of the Constitution is taken into account, then the bill will be repealed," said another Jatiya Party MP, Fakhrul Imam.

Under the existing law, despite the expiration of the five-year term of a district council, the parishad will continue its duties until a new one holds its first meeting. But the new bill has added the provision of appointing an administrator when the term of a district council expires.

"It would not be right to keep a council even for one day without elected representatives," said Shamim Haider Patwary, another lawmaker from the Jatiya Party.

"The constitution states that taxes cannot be levied without elected representatives. Then why will there will be an administrator without voting coming into the process?"

Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan also said the bill was contradictory to the constitution.

BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid said the provision had been created for appointing Awami League leaders and workers to the district councils.

"There are upazila parishads as well as union parishads. Then what is the function of zila parishads? It is a breeding ground for corruption. This law is flawed. What is the job of those who will be members of the district council?"

Harun demanded the repeal of the bill and said that if the government wanted to make the district council an effective institution, it would have to enact new laws.

Besides, Jatiya Party Secretary-General Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP expressed surprise that the law did not mention what the work of the district council is.

He called for strengthening the district council.

In response, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam said the government was working to strengthen local government bodies.

He added that this law would connect the district councils with the municipalities and union parishads and coordinate their work.

"During the passing of municipality bill, I had said that administrators are not appointed to all municipalities. Many people file lawsuits after the expiry of their terms. They continue holding the posts for 20 years. The provision of administrator has been made to prevent that from happening," the minister said.

Later, the bill was passed by voice vote.

Section 82 of the existing law has been amended to say that the government may appoint a suitable person or a government official to carry out the functions of a district council after its term expires and until the next council is formed.

The bill proposed by the minister does not mention the term of office of an administrator. However, as the minister has adopted an amendment, the term of the administrator will not be more than 180 days now. At the same time, no one can be an administrator more than once.

Regarding the purpose and reasons for the bill, the local government minister said the existing law has a total of 21 members in all district councils irrespective of the size of the district, population and number of upazilas.

Under the new bill, the size of a district council will be determined by the number of upazila parishads and the area of the respective district.

"But the revenue sources of the small district councils are much less than those of the large ones. As a result, it is not possible for the small district councils to allocate sufficient funds for developmental activities after paying honorarium to the members and paying other administrative expenses.

In order to overcome this problem, it is necessary to determine the number of members of each district council logically," he added.

It is said that the mayor and councillor of the city corporation (if any), chairmen and vice-chairmen of the upazila parishads, the mayors and councillors of the municipalities and the chairmen and members of the union parishads are the voters of the district councils.

Additionally, upazila nirbahi officers, and chief executive officers of the municipalities can participate in the district council meeting as members. However, they will not have the right to vote.

In order to bring the district council activities under close scrutiny of the government, Section 37 (a) has been added to the existing law. It said the parishad would submit an annual report on its activities to the government within the next 90 days at the end of each financial year.

The posts of the existing law officers have been changed in the bill. In this case, a provision has been made to have an executive officer with the rank of "senior assistant secretary" instead of one secretary. ***

