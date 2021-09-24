Zia’s grave cannot remain beside parliament: LGRD Minister

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam on Friday said Ziaur Rahman's grave cannot remain in Chandrima Uddyan beside the parliament.



"An assassin of Bangabandhu will not lie next to the parliament building. The design of the parliament building was changed to place the grave of Ziaur Rahman," he said.



The minister at an event held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) said, "Whether there is a body or not, there will be no grave next to the parliament building."



He also noted that there is no doubt that Ziaur Rahman is one of the conspirators to murder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



"The country's unity has been broken by Ziaur Rahman and his party," he added.



Earlier in August, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said an application has been placed to the speaker of the parliament to remove all structures, including ex-president Ziaur Rahman's mausoleum, from the vicinity of the parliament building.

