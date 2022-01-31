Zebra deaths: Two officers of Safari Park suspended for negligence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:53 pm

Related News

Zebra deaths: Two officers of Safari Park suspended for negligence

The suspension of the project director is reportedly underway

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:53 pm
Zebras at Gazipur Safari Park
Zebras at Gazipur Safari Park

Two officers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park have been suspended for their negligence in the deaths of ten zebras. 

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change issued the suspension order today. 

The suspended officers are Tabibur Rahman, officer-in-charge and assistant forest conservator of the Safari Park, and Dr Hatem Sajjad Md Zulkarnain, veterinary officer. They have been transferred to the Forest Department. 

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, assistant forest conservator from Faridpur, and Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, veterinary surgeon of Dulahajra Safari Park from Cox's Bazar, have been newly appointed in the place of the suspended and transferred officials of the park. 

It has been reported that an initiative has been taken to suspend Zahidul Kabir, project director of the park. 

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said it will take all necessary steps to prevent such untoward deaths of animals by suspending all concerned and taking legal action against those responsible.

Earlier, the probe committee formed over the deaths of zebras, identified the persons guilty of negligence of duty and directly responsible for the real cause of the zebras' death.  

Top News

Gazipur Safari Park

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

6h | Panorama
Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

8h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

9h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

23h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

23h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city