Zebra deaths: Two officers of Safari Park suspended for negligence

Two officers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park have been suspended for their negligence in the deaths of ten zebras.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change issued the suspension order today.

The suspended officers are Tabibur Rahman, officer-in-charge and assistant forest conservator of the Safari Park, and Dr Hatem Sajjad Md Zulkarnain, veterinary officer. They have been transferred to the Forest Department.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, assistant forest conservator from Faridpur, and Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, veterinary surgeon of Dulahajra Safari Park from Cox's Bazar, have been newly appointed in the place of the suspended and transferred officials of the park.

It has been reported that an initiative has been taken to suspend Zahidul Kabir, project director of the park.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said it will take all necessary steps to prevent such untoward deaths of animals by suspending all concerned and taking legal action against those responsible.

Earlier, the probe committee formed over the deaths of zebras, identified the persons guilty of negligence of duty and directly responsible for the real cause of the zebras' death.