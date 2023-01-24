Foreign minister lauds Residential Model College for UAE sustainability prize win

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:46 pm

Related News

Foreign minister lauds Residential Model College for UAE sustainability prize win

The winning project uses microbes instead of chemicals to boost crop production

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:46 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has congratulated the Dhaka Residential Model College on receiving the Zayed Sustainability Award from the UAE government for work on increasing crop production without chemical use.

The institution, at the capital's Mohammadpur area, won the prize in the Global High Schools category alongside five others in a pool of 4,538 applicants.

At the foreign ministry premises in the capital on Monday, Momen also congratulated the nonprofit Local Environment Development and Agricultural Research Society for being the second winner from Bangladesh. The nonprofit won the sustainability award in water category.

The foreign minister also assured the visiting students from Residential Model College that if the schedule permits, he would attend the college's upcoming special programme on practicing UN session presentations and debates.

The achievement of Residential Model College students would inspire their peers in other educational institutions in the country to make the most of their merits and creative faculties, the minister added.

The project of Residential Model College uses soil-based microorganisms to produce natural fertilisers and pesticides in a bid to help quicken and boost crop production while completely preventing health-related impact of chemical use.

The UAE government handed over the prize money worth $100,000 on 16 January.

 

Education / Environment

DRMC / Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

12h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

13h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

2h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

3h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

4h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February