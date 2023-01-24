Foreign minister lauds Residential Model College for UAE sustainability prize win

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has congratulated the Dhaka Residential Model College on receiving the Zayed Sustainability Award from the UAE government for work on increasing crop production without chemical use.

The institution, at the capital's Mohammadpur area, won the prize in the Global High Schools category alongside five others in a pool of 4,538 applicants.

At the foreign ministry premises in the capital on Monday, Momen also congratulated the nonprofit Local Environment Development and Agricultural Research Society for being the second winner from Bangladesh. The nonprofit won the sustainability award in water category.

The foreign minister also assured the visiting students from Residential Model College that if the schedule permits, he would attend the college's upcoming special programme on practicing UN session presentations and debates.

The achievement of Residential Model College students would inspire their peers in other educational institutions in the country to make the most of their merits and creative faculties, the minister added.

The project of Residential Model College uses soil-based microorganisms to produce natural fertilisers and pesticides in a bid to help quicken and boost crop production while completely preventing health-related impact of chemical use.

The UAE government handed over the prize money worth $100,000 on 16 January.