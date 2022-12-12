Za 'n Zee Ice Cream screens FIFA World Cup at DU, JU

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Za 'n Zee Ice Cream has arranged the screening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on big screens at Jagannath Hall in Dhaka University and Bottola Prangon at Jahangirnagar University.

The students of the universities can enjoy the opportunity to watch all the matches together, said a press release.

Many of them attending the screening expressed joy over the arrangement and said the experience was akin to watching the matches live at the stadium, according to the media release.

The students thanked the sponsor for the arrangement. The display of all the matches on big screens will continue till the final game of FIFA World Cup 2022.

