Yusuf Munna among Rivet’s top 20 emerging social entrepreneurs

Marking International Youth Day, the American-based non-profit organization Rivet has granted recognition to 20 innovative social entrepreneurs from various countries around the world. Among these honorees is Bangladeshi social entrepreneur Yusuf Munna.

Rivet is an organisation that channels the collective economic power of young people to fund their work as social innovators. Therefore, they will also be providing funding support for the endeavors of these 20 individuals.

Yusuf Munna is a Bangladeshi young social entrepreneur, and the founder of Reflective Teens, an internationally recognized nonprofit teen-based creative platform, that aims to expose, incite and incubate the creativity of teenagers and prepare them for the future through proper utilization of their creative abilities.

"This recognition will serve as inspiration for my work. This honor has taken me another step forward on my journey," Yusuf Munna told The Business Standard.

He added. "In the future, I will work with even more amazing ideas to foster creativity among the youth."

Over the last 10 years, Yusuf's Reflective Teens engaged 610,000 teenagers from different parts of Bangladesh. He pursued a bachelor's degree at Khulna University.