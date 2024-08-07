Dr Yunus acquitted in labour law violation case; jail sentence overturned

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 07:07 pm

Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected

The Labour Appellate Tribunal today (7 August) overturned the six-month jail sentences of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is set to lead the interim government of Bangladesh, in a case filed over the violation of the labour law.

The tribunal has also acquitted the Nobel laureate in the case, Yunus' lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed to The Business Standard.

Judge MA Awal of the tribunal passed the order after a hearing on an appeal today. 

Besides, the tribunal also acquitted three other top officials of Grameen Telecom.

Dhaka's 3rd Labour Court on 1 January, convicted and sentenced Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom's director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, members of Board of Directors Nur Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan to six-month jail in a case filed against them for violating labour law.

Judge Merina Sultana of the court passed the order.

The Grameen Telecom officials were also fined Tk5,000 each.

The Labour Appellate Tribunal on 28 January allowed the four convicts bail in the case and stayed the Labour Court conviction and sentence against them.

After the full verdict pronounced by Judge Merina Sultana was published, Yunus and the other convicted Grameen Telecom officials appealed to the tribunal for cancelling the judgement.

On 9 September 2021, Labour Inspector (General) SM Arifuzzaman filed the case with the Labour Court-3 of Dhaka against the four.

