Yunus embezzled Tk6cr from Grameen Trust: PM

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Photo: Rehman Asad
Nobel laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus embezzled Tk6 crore from Grameen Trust, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today. 

"How can money from a trust go to a private bank. I also run a trust. He took out Tk6 crore from Green Trust. Where is that money?" the premier said during a media briefing on Wednesday (22 June). 

The government has information on Dr Yunus' money trails – checks, bank accounts, PM Hasina said. 

17 more cases filed against Dr Yunus

"There are 54 private banks in the country, none are as affluent as him," she added. 

When asked if the government will investigate the matter, the prime minister said that journalists should look into it first, adding that the "Government will help if they require any assistance."

 

Earlier on Sunday (19 June), several members of the ruling party criticised those who had opposed the construction of the Padma Bridge during a session of the National Assembly.

They also demanded an investigation into the allegation of money laundering against Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus.

 

