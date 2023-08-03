YouTube Premium launched in Bangladesh, offering ad-free streaming at Tk239 per month

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 07:21 pm

With YouTube Premium, subscribers can enjoy an ad-free video-watching experience and have the convenience of keeping videos playing in the background even when the app is closed.

YouTube. Photo: Collected
YouTube. Photo: Collected

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music have been launched in Bangladesh with a subscription fee of Tk239 per month.

To kickstart the experience, YouTube is offering a one-month free trial of the Premium subscription, after which users will be charged Tk239 per month. 

Users enjoying free trial can cancel the subscription at any time while YouTube ensures users are reminded 7 days before the trial period ends.

With YouTube Premium, subscribers can enjoy an ad-free video-watching experience and have the convenience of keeping videos playing in the background even when the app is closed. Additionally, users can download videos and playlists to their phones and tablets, enabling offline playback without an internet connection.

Notably, YouTube Premium comes bundled with YouTube Music Premium, the platform's own music streaming service. Subscribers can access a vast library of over 100 million songs without any ads. Similar to videos, these songs can also be downloaded for offline listening, and background play is supported even when the screen is turned off.

For those primarily interested in music streaming, there's an option to subscribe to YouTube Music Premium alone for Tk199 per month. However, this plan won't include the premium video features like ad-free YouTube video watching.

YouTube Premium users will also have access to ad-free YouTube Kids, a specially curated platform with child-friendly video content, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for young viewers.

