Youths should read more about Bangabandhu: state minister for Public Administration

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

Youths should read more about Bangabandhu: state minister for Public Administration

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 02:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Today's young men and women must read more and delve into the life and work of the father of the nation, said Farhad Hossain, MP, state minister for Public Administration.

He said, "In order to build Bangabandhu's 'Bengal of Gold', we need men and women of gold. And for that, the youth must adopt Bangabandhu's principles in their hearts."

He made the statement during discussion titled "National Mourning Day 2022: Academic Tributes to the Father of the Nation" organised by Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) on Tuesday (16 August) as part of a series of programmes in observance of the National Mourning Day. 

The programme was held at the Multi-purpose Hall on the campus, reads a press release.

Farhad Hossain, MP, state minister for Public Administration was present as the chief guest. 

Freedom Fighter and member of IUB Board of Trustees A Matin Chowdhury, who chaired the event, shared his 1971 experiences about how he and hundreds of thousands of youth joined the War of Liberation in response to Bangabandhu's call.

IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, said the assasination of Bangabandhu and his family was in effect the killing of democracy. 

"However, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have managed to transform our grief into energy and the energy into action", he added.

Wasi Chowdhury, a student of Marketing at IUB, spoke on behalf of the students to pay homage to the father of the nation. IUB Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD; Professor Imtiaz A Hussain from IUB's Department of Global Studies and Governance; Professor Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman from the Department of English and Modern Languages; and Professor Taiabur Rahman, dean of IUB's School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, also spoke at the event. 

IUB trustees Md Tanveer Madar and A Quaiyum Khan were also present, among others.

At the event, the distinguished guests handed over prizes to the winners of a quiz competition on Bangabandhu that the IUB Library organised recently. 

Bangabandhu / 15 August

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

49m | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

2h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Get paid for just sleeping!

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Who benefits from the ongoing global recession

4h | Videos
Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

17h | Videos
Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar