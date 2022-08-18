Youths should read more about Bangabandhu: state minister for Public Administration

Today's young men and women must read more and delve into the life and work of the father of the nation, said Farhad Hossain, MP, state minister for Public Administration.

He said, "In order to build Bangabandhu's 'Bengal of Gold', we need men and women of gold. And for that, the youth must adopt Bangabandhu's principles in their hearts."

He made the statement during discussion titled "National Mourning Day 2022: Academic Tributes to the Father of the Nation" organised by Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) on Tuesday (16 August) as part of a series of programmes in observance of the National Mourning Day.

The programme was held at the Multi-purpose Hall on the campus, reads a press release.

Freedom Fighter and member of IUB Board of Trustees A Matin Chowdhury, who chaired the event, shared his 1971 experiences about how he and hundreds of thousands of youth joined the War of Liberation in response to Bangabandhu's call.

IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, said the assasination of Bangabandhu and his family was in effect the killing of democracy.

"However, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have managed to transform our grief into energy and the energy into action", he added.

Wasi Chowdhury, a student of Marketing at IUB, spoke on behalf of the students to pay homage to the father of the nation. IUB Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD; Professor Imtiaz A Hussain from IUB's Department of Global Studies and Governance; Professor Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman from the Department of English and Modern Languages; and Professor Taiabur Rahman, dean of IUB's School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, also spoke at the event.

IUB trustees Md Tanveer Madar and A Quaiyum Khan were also present, among others.

At the event, the distinguished guests handed over prizes to the winners of a quiz competition on Bangabandhu that the IUB Library organised recently.