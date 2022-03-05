Youths to lead for innovating climate tolerant green, clean energy technology: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said youths would have to lead for innovating and discovering new technologies in expanding renewable energy and increasing green and clean energy efficiency.

"We have to emphasis on innovation keeping in view what kind of technology is needed in the context of Bangladesh and what kind of technology will be sustainable for climate change effects," he said while addressing as the chief guest at a panel discussion titled 'Career opportunities in earth-friendly jobs virtually.'

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC) organised the discussion moderated by its president Ezaz Ahmed.

Danish Ambassador in Dhaka Winnie Estrup Petersen delivered speech as a discussant.

Nasrul said a year-based plan has been adopted to achieve the targets of renewable energy policy.

"Activities are being carried out in accordance with the Roadmap-2030 for evaluation of renewable energy resources and generation of electricity from renewable sources. The draft roadmap for solar power-2041 is being reviewed," he said.

The state minister said more than 20 million rural off-grid people have come under electrification through solar home system.

In the context of Bangladesh, solar power is more likely than other renewable energy sources, he added.

"But since it takes more land, innovative solutions are needed for solar power. Although we are moving towards rooftop solar and floating solar technology. Net metering system has been introduced to popularize rooftop solar power," Nasrul said.

"There are opportunities to do more with wind power. Wind mapping has been done at nine sites and the possibility of offshore winds will be studied soon. By 2050, we want to make up 40% of our production mix from renewable sources," the minister said.

