Youth’s body found near DMCH’s kitchen

Police recovered the body of a young man from behind the kitchen of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) today.

The deceased was identified as Moniru Islam Rasel, 27, hailed from Gazipur.

Reportedly, the youth was admitted to the neurology department of the hospital several days ago.

"On information, a team of police recovered the body and sent it to DMCH morgue for autopsy," Zulfiqar Ali, inspector of the DMCH police outpost, told The Business Standard.

A cleaner first spotted the body at 9:30am, said the police official adding that the body bore several injury marks.

"It cannot be said before autopsy whether the youth was killed," said Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Farooq Ali Mandal.