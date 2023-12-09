Youths attain self-reliance through BRAC's short training programme

Rumana Khatun, a Khulna resident, faced financial challenges since childhood, exacerbated by her father's demise. Undeterred by adversity, she pursued her dream of education, juggling studies with work at a food processing factory alongside her mother. Despite facing resistance to continuing her studies after the SSC exam, Rumana persevered through various jobs and teacher support to complete her higher secondary education.

Post-HSC exams, she encountered job rejections due to lack of experience but found a breakthrough after participating in a BRAC training program. Today, she proudly serves as a salesperson for "Golden Rose," a renowned cosmetics brand.

Rumana's journey underscores the impact of financial struggles on her life, emphasizing the importance of women's financial independence. She expressed gratitude to BRAC for enabling her to achieve her dream.

More than 4,500 individuals, including those facing unemployment or disadvantage, have secured employment after undergoing a two-month training in retail sales through BRAC's Skills Development Programme. These success stories include individuals with disabilities, with placements in reputable organizations like Bata, Apex, Shwapno, Meena Bazar, and Artisan.

Another success story is Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman Sunny, whose cricket dreams were halted by a devastating illness. Facing financial challenges, he joined "Foodpanda" as a rider and later enrolled in BRAC's employment training program. Today, he contributes to "Art," a rising star in Bangladesh's clothing brands.

Asma Akter, a Jatrabari resident, faced job search struggles after completing her bachelor's degree. Introduced to BRAC by a friend, she dedicated herself to the organization for a year, subsequently securing a position at Singer Electronics and now serving as a Trainee Branch Manager.

Safi Rahman Khan, Director of Education, Skills Development, and Migration Programme at BRAC, emphasized the retail sector's potential as one of Bangladesh's promising industries. The program has trained over 5,400 people in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Sylhet over the past three years, with a focus on youth, including women and persons with disabilities. BRAC is considering establishing a training academy to further contribute to youth employment.