Youth who entered Salimullah Medical College classroom wielding stick arrested in Kishoreganj

Screengrabs from the video circulating on social media shows the young man with a stick shouting at the students, striking the floor and leaving

Police in Kishoreganj yesterday (28 October) arrested the man who entered a classroom wielding a stick in the capital's Sir Salimullah Medical College on Sunday (27 October), reports Prothom Alo.

The arrested youth has been identified as Zubair Ali (Taki), said Abdullah Al Mamun, the officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station.

A video of the Sunday incident that spread on social media showed the man entering the lecture gallery of Sir Salimullah Medical College with a stick in his hand and his head wrapped in a black bandana.

He shouted and struck the floor with the stick, causing panic among the students in the class.

The college authorities notified the law enforcement agencies, but the young man had left the scene before the police arrived.

"Instructions for Zubair's arrest were issued from Dhaka soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The youth was arrested after reviewing the video footage. A team from the Kotwali Police Station took him to Dhaka last night," OC Abdullah Al Mamun told Prothom Alo.

Citing the family, he said, "The family members of the arrested individual have informed that he has some mental health issues.

"However, we cannot comment further without advice from a medical professional," he added.