Youth urged to contribute to country’s economic development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 08:07 pm

Photo: UNB.
Photo: UNB.

Speakers at a rally in Chattogram called upon young people to come forward to build a prosperous society and play a supportive role in keeping the country's economic development going.

At a protest rally held recently in the port city's Enayet Bazar, marking the 21 August grenade attack on then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, they said that by putting various government facilities to use, youths must contribute to national development.

Saying that Bangladesh has developed in various sectors and will develop further, they urged youths to come forward to be entrepreneurs instead of seeking jobs.

If the young become entrepreneurs it will create employment for others, contributing to national advancement, they added.

Central Jubo League's former Deputy Finance Affairs Secretary, Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor, attended the rally as chief guest, with Chattogram city unit Jubo League leader Shibu Prasad Chowdhury in the chair.

Babor said, "Awami League (AL) under the leadership of Bangabandhu fought to establish the rights of Bangalees. Economic emancipation was one of the main objectives of that struggle."      

Vowing to build a violence-free society, Babor also paid tribute to those killed on Aug 15 and Aug 21.

Shibu Prasad Chowdhury said, "All of us should stay alert so no one can disrupt the ongoing development of the country." 

youth

