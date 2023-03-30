Youth sentenced to death for killing parents in Sylhet

A court in Sylhet sentenced a 30-year-old man to death on Thursday for killing his parents in 2020 in Golapganj Upazila of Sylhet district.

Senior Sessions Judge of Sylhet District Sessions Judge Court Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury delivered the verdict in the morning.

According to case statement, on 27 March 2020, the convict, Atiq Hossain Khan alias Atiqur Rahman Rahel, 30, hacked his parents Abdul Karim Khan, 60, and Minara Begum, 50, to death over land dispute.

Later, his brother Delwar Hossain filed a case at Golapganj police station as the plaintiff.

On March 28, Golapganj police arrested the accused.