Youth sentenced to death for killing parents in Sylhet

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Youth sentenced to death for killing parents in Sylhet

UNB
30 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 07:35 pm
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.

A court in Sylhet sentenced a 30-year-old man to death on Thursday for killing his parents in 2020 in Golapganj Upazila of Sylhet district.

Senior Sessions Judge of Sylhet District Sessions Judge Court Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury delivered the verdict in the morning.

According to case statement, on 27 March 2020, the convict, Atiq Hossain Khan alias Atiqur Rahman Rahel, 30, hacked his parents Abdul Karim Khan, 60, and Minara Begum, 50, to death over land dispute.

Later, his brother Delwar Hossain filed a case at Golapganj police station as the plaintiff.

On March 28, Golapganj police arrested the accused.

Top News

death sentence / youth / Killing parents

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

10h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

12h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1h | TBS World
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

3h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

4h | TBS Stories
Champion boxer Ruqsana an inspiration for Bangladesh

Champion boxer Ruqsana an inspiration for Bangladesh

36m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year