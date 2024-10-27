Youth lynched over suspicion of theft in Kushtia

A youth was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicions of theft at a house in the Notun Sutail village of Ambaria union under Kushtia's Mirpur upazila at around 2am today (27 October).

The deceased youth was identified as Jahangir Alam, 28, of Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga, confirmed Mostafa Habibullah, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirpur Police Station.

According to locals and police, a group of thieves attempted to break into the house of Amirul Islam in the early hours. When the residents of the house noticed and started calling their neighbours for help, the thieves tried to make away with valuables.

While his accomplices managed to get away, Jahangir was caught by the locals about 150 yards away from Amirul's house. He died on the spot after the angry mob beat him.

Amirul claimed the thieves who fled stole cash and jewellery from his home.

Union Parishad member Sajib Ahmed said the police were informed right after the incident.

OC Habibullah said Jahangir's brother came to the scene after the family was notified. The brother said there were multiple cases, including some on theft charges, against Jahangir.

"The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action will follow," he added.

