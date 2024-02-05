Youth killed in Chattogram road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:24 pm

Related News

Youth killed in Chattogram road accident

He critically injured in the accident around 7pm and was rushed to the CMCH emergency department

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:24 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

In a tragic turn of events, Raihan Nowshad, who got engaged two days prior, died in a head-on collision between a lorry and a motorcycle at Faujdarhat in Sitakunda on Sunday evening, 4 February.

Hailing from the Bathua area of Shikarpur Union in Hathajari Upazila, he was the son of the late Nazim Uddin.

According to Nurul Alam Ashek, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost, Raihan was critically injured in the accident around 7pm and was rushed to the CMCH emergency department.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The attending physician pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Accident / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

7h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

9h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

9h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

1h | Videos
What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

6h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

8h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

7h | Videos