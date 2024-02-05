Youth killed in Chattogram road accident

In a tragic turn of events, Raihan Nowshad, who got engaged two days prior, died in a head-on collision between a lorry and a motorcycle at Faujdarhat in Sitakunda on Sunday evening, 4 February.

Hailing from the Bathua area of Shikarpur Union in Hathajari Upazila, he was the son of the late Nazim Uddin.

According to Nurul Alam Ashek, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost, Raihan was critically injured in the accident around 7pm and was rushed to the CMCH emergency department.

The attending physician pronounced him dead upon arrival.