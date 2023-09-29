Youth killed after being hit by train in Mirsharai

A young man named Mehedi Hasan Riyad, 20, was killed after being hit by a train in Mirsharai, Chattogram.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Thursday (28 September) in Eastern Railway area in Wahedpur union under Mirsharai upazila.

According to locals, Anamul was struck by the Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla train from Chattogram while crossing the railway tracks inattentively.

The deceased, Mehedi, was the son of a local resident, Enamul Haque.

"The father of the deceased is a farmer, and Mehedi used to assist him with agricultural tasks," confirmed Shah Alam, member of Ward 9 of Wahedpur Union.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Amjad Hossain, the in-charge of Railway Police at Sitakunda outpost, mentioned, "When we arrived at the scene, the victim's relatives had already taken his body home."