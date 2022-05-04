Youth hacked to death over affair in Manikganj

A 20-year-old man was hacked to death on Tuesday allegedly by some local youths over his affair with a woman in Singair upazila of Manikganj.

The deceased was identified as Rony, son of Nawab Ali of Wisenagar village in the upazila, said Shafiqul Islam Molla, officer-in-charge of Singair police station.

The alleged crime occurred in front of a local shop in East Bandail village of the upazila around 4pm.

According to witnesses, some four or five men, including a youth named Shanto,18, from Sahrail village hacked him with sharp weapons over Rony's love affair.

Rony's family took him to Enam Medical College and Hospital in Savar in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

OC Shafiqul said a murder case would be lodged in this regard after an autopsy.

