Youth hacked to death in Bogura polls violence

A young man was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon during a clash amidst the Union Parishad (UP) elections in Bogura's Gabtali upazila.

Gabtali Model Police Station OC Mohammad Zia Latiful Islam confirmed the information.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain, son of late Loya Miah of Rameshwarpur village under Gabtali upazila.

A clash took place between activists and supporters of two UP member candidates in Rameshwarpur Jaiguni village of the upazila on Wednesday noon. Zakir was seriously injured by a sharp object during the clash.

Afterwards, he was rescued and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical (College) Hospital.

Zakir died after a short stay at the hospital, confirmed Bogura Silimpur (Medical) Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Shamim Hossain, adding that an autopsy is being prepared for.

Incidentally, UP elections were held in Gabtali Upazila in the fifth phase amid separate incidents of violence and irregularities. Voting started in 8 unions of the upazila at 8am and continued till 4pm on Wednesday.