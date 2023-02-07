Youth found dead in Cox's Bazar sea beach

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
07 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 05:48 pm

Related News

Youth found dead in Cox's Bazar sea beach

The man approximately in his 24 was found dead at Darianagar point of Ramu upazila this afternoon, said Himchari Police Investigation Center In-Charge Inspector Himel Roy.

TBS Report 
07 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 05:48 pm
Youth found dead in Cox&#039;s Bazar sea beach

Police on Tuesday (7 February) recovered the body of a young man from Cox's Bazar sea beach.

The man approximately in his 24 was found dead at Darianagar point of Ramu upazila this afternoon, said Himchari Police Investigation Center In-Charge Inspector Himel Roy.

He said locals informed them after the body swam ashore today.

"There are no injury marks in the body," said Himel, suspecting that he might have died sometime in the early hours of Tuesday night.

The police inspector said it is not confirmed whether it was just an accident or a murder. 

Police sent the body to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue, he added. 

Top News

Cox's Bazar / dead body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

10h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

10h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

2h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

9h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

9h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case