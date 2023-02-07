Youth found dead in Cox's Bazar sea beach

Police on Tuesday (7 February) recovered the body of a young man from Cox's Bazar sea beach.

The man approximately in his 24 was found dead at Darianagar point of Ramu upazila this afternoon, said Himchari Police Investigation Center In-Charge Inspector Himel Roy.

He said locals informed them after the body swam ashore today.

"There are no injury marks in the body," said Himel, suspecting that he might have died sometime in the early hours of Tuesday night.

The police inspector said it is not confirmed whether it was just an accident or a murder.

Police sent the body to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue, he added.