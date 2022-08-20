Youth flooded with job offers after emotional FB post on tea-labourer mother

Santosh Ravi Das of Kamalganj in Moulvibazar district, who made an emotional post about his tea-worker mother, is going to get a part-time job in a government high school, said Sifat Uddin, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Kamalganj.

"A job as a part-time teacher in Kamalganj Government Model High School has been arranged for Santosh. The deputy commissioner of Moulvibazar will hand over the appointment letter to him on Sunday," said the UNO.

Santosh said the Kamalganj UNO called him on Saturday and asked him to send an application to the principal of the school and the president of the school committee.

He also said so far five to six private companies offered him jobs but none could confirm the joining date. Besides, although many offered jobs in sales, there were no offers for digital marketing, branding or research roles, his main areas of expertise.

"I badly need a job. I made the post to highlight the plight of all tea workers including my mother because if their wages are not raised, they will have to starve at the moment when commodity prices are rising unbridled," said Santosh.

"However, I would like to request everyone not to divert the movement of tea workers by giving me a job," he added.

Santosh Ravi Das was born in a family of tea workers in Fari Kanihati tea garden in Shamsernagar of Moulvibazar.

In a recent Facebook status, which went viral, he wrote that he lost his father six months after his birth. At that time, his mother used to work in a tea garden at a daily wage of Tk18 to run the family. In 2007, when Santosh was in class five, his mother's wage was Tk88.

He obtained a full scholarship to study at Camellia Duncan Foundation School.

When he was admitted to BAF Shaheen College in 2013, his mother used to get a wage of Tk102 per day. So, she had to take a loan from Grameen Bank to arrange the tuition fee, and buy uniforms and books.

After he passed his Higher Secondary Certificate examination, his mother had to take another loan from Grameen Bank to finance his admission to Dhaka University. Locals also helped financially at that time.

Santosh completed his graduation and post-graduation from the Department of Marketing at Dhaka University.