Youth dies as truck hits bicycle in Chattogram's Karnaphuli

A 22-year-old man was killed when a truck hit his bicycle in the Jamalpara area under Karnaphuli upazila of Chattogram last night, said police.

The deceased Md Jihad was the son of Jahir Uddin Helal of Banshkhali upazila in the district. He used to live in the Ichhanagar area under Karnaphuli upazila.

Locals said Jihad was returning home from work on his bicycle around 9 pm.

The truck, coming from the other direction, ran him over in the Jamalpara area, leaving him dead on the spot, they said.

Confirming the matter, Karnaphuli police station's Officer-in-Charge Md Jahir Hossain said though the truck driver managed to flee, his helper was detained.

The truck was also seized and legal action would be taken in this regard, the police officer added.