Youth of Cox's Bazar voice expectations on civic issues at Youth Fair

The voices of the youth resonated with calls for improved civic engagement and better access to government services at the "Amio Jitte Chai Youth Fair" held in Cox's Bazar.

Hosted at Hotel Beach Park on Wednesday (28 February), the event witnessed a gathering of young minds from various educational institutions and youth organisations, according to a press release.

Expressing their aspirations, the youth articulated a strong desire for easier access to government services and increased employment opportunities. Many highlighted the challenges they face in securing employment and entrepreneurship due to limited opportunities and complex barriers. They emphasised the need for comprehensive training programs and simplified loan facilities to empower young entrepreneurs.

Addressing pressing civic issues, participants urged for enhancements in government health services, prioritisation of citizen safety, improved water and sewage management, and effective mosquito control activities. Their concerns reflected a collective call for better infrastructure and essential services to ensure the well-being of the community.

A notable sentiment among the youth was a disillusionment with political discourse, with many feeling sidelined and unheard in policy-making processes. They called upon policymakers and political parties to prioritise the inclusion of youth voices in national development agendas, emphasising their perspectives and aspirations.

The fair featured a range of engaging activities, including contests, quizzes, and a video message competition focusing on civic issues. The spirited debates culminated in a captivating inter-university debate competition, with Cox's Bazar Medical College Debating Society emerging victorious.

Organised by Multi-Party Advocacy Forum (MAF), Cox's Bazar, and Drishti Chattogram, with support from Democracy International, the event aimed to amplify youth voices and promote civic engagement. Through the "I want to win too" campaign, supported by the USAID-funded Straightening Political Landscape (SPL) project, participants advocated for meaningful dialogue between political stakeholders and citizens.

The day-long fair concluded with a ceremony honouring participants and discussions on key civic issues. Distinguished speakers, including Prof. Principal Fazlul Karim, Prof. Dr. Bidhan Pal of Cox's Bazar Medical College, and representatives from political parties, highlighted the importance of youth empowerment and active citizenship.

The "Amio Jitte Chai Youth Fair" provided a platform for young individuals to voice their concerns and aspirations regarding civic issues in Cox's Bazar. Through engaging activities and advocacy initiatives, the event aimed to foster greater youth participation in community development and policy-making processes.