Youth arrested ‘after waving at helicopter’

Sushanta Malakar, father of Proshanto Malakar, holds an appointment letter and ID card of Proshanto in front of a Dhaka court on 30 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Proshanto Malakar, a 22-year-old from Gopalganj's Tungipara, recently began working as an office assistant at a Dhaka travel agency to support his family.

On 19 July, while at his shared rented house in Bhatara, he waved at a passing helicopter from the rooftop. Shortly after, police arrived at his residence and apprehended him, according to his father, Sushanta Malakar.

Sushanta Malakar told TBS, "My son, who grew up in a village, had never seen a helicopter before. Maybe that is why he waved at it. Is that a reason for arrest?"

Proshanto had promised his father that he would return home for the harvest season but the youth is now unjustly imprisoned, alleged Sushanta.

"We are farmers with no legal experience. This was the first time I came to a court as my innocent son was arrested by the police. How will I free him? Where will I get so much money?" he told TBS on the premises of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

On 22 July, police produced Proshanto before the court, bringing charges of attacking and vandalising the Baridhara Deputy Commissioner's office. The court sent him to jail.

On Tuesday (30 July), his lawyer filed for bail but Proshanto was denied release.

Robiul Hossain, representing Proshanto, told TBS, "We have cited Article 36, guaranteeing freedom of movement for all citizens. Arresting someone for waving at a helicopter from their home violates this fundamental right."

Proshanto is the middle child of three siblings. Sushanta described his son as a simple boy. His family and neighbours affectionately call him "Futtus".

"I worked very hard to get him through his higher secondary exams. Just this month, he started working at a company in Dhaka for a salary of Tk6,000. Just before the police arrested him, he spoke to me and said he would come home and help me with the farm work. And then they took my Futtus away," Sushanta said.

Proshanto's parents learned of his arrest on the same day but were unable to travel to Dhaka due to financial limitations.

"I have not slept well in ten days due to worry. My wife is ill and constantly pleads for our son's return. I could not come to Dhaka earlier due to lack of funds. I had to borrow Tk10,000 on interest to come to Dhaka. I do not know anything about Dhaka, where to go or what to do," Sushanta added.