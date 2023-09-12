Youth are the driving force of our nation: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the youth are the driving force of the nation, and their innovative ideas and perspectives are invaluable.

"We are committed to creating a smarter Bangladesh, and this roundtable is a major step towards achieving that vision, the minister said at an event titled "Smart Bangladesh Roundtable Discussion for Youth Perspective".

The government's embrace of advanced tech like blockchains and Neural Networks highlights its push for innovation and growing in-house AI capabilities, he said at the event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Officials from the foreign office and a2i joined the discussion session along with youth representatives from various educational institutions, according to a media release.

Connecting the central power structure of the government to the youth was a core theme of the roundtable.

Former Principal Secretary and Co-Chair of Smart Bangladesh Network Abul Kalam Azad said, "The youth's active involvement is essential to our success, and the Smart Bangladesh Olympiad will serve as a catalyst for innovation."

Chief Innovation Officer and DG, Trade, Investment & ICT, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun said the youth are the future leaders, and their ideas are the driving force for change.

"We are committed to building a culture of innovation within the Ministry and beyond," he said.

The MoFA ICT wing presented its own Digital Public Infrastructure initiatives and globally deployed strengths. It sought more direct youth participation in its developmental ambitions through its various initiatives such as the "innovation lounge" and "iLab".

Strategic Communications Advisor of a2i and Coordinator MoFA a2i iLab Ashfaq Zaman said "We, from a2i, along with the Foreign Ministry, are here to foster the culture of innovation, to promote our youth in Bangladesh and Beyond, chasing the perception of Bangladesh locally and globally."

The roundtable aimed to involve Bangladeshi youth in creating a smarter, more innovative nation and introduced the Smart Bangladesh Olympiad as a milestone in youth engagement and innovation commitment, said MoFA in the release.