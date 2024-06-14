Your guide to buying a healthy sacrificial animal for Eid-ul-Adha

Bangladesh

Md Belal Hossen
14 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 10:09 pm

File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

With Eid-ul-Adha approaching, many people are looking for healthy sacrificial animals.

Dr Amitabh Biswas of NEXZEN VET Care and Services, an organisation that provides health testing services before buying and selling animals at Gabtoli Bazar, told The Business Standard that Since Thursday, nearly three hundred buyers have had their cows' health tested.

"It is also important to check whether there are any wounds on the legs or body by making the animal walk.

"You should check if the horns are broken, the tail, mouth, teeth, hooves, etc. if there are any defects," he added.

The Business Standard has spoken to officials of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) and veterinarians to find out the qualities of a healthy cattle.

•          A healthy animal should be active and swat away flies with its tail. It should also move around at regular intervals.

•          The animal's eyes should be large and bright, the black part under the nose (muzzle) should be wet. Breathing should be normal, and the animal should not fidget in discomfort.

•          For cows and buffaloes, they should be more than two years old, and for goats and sheep, they should be more than one year old. Cows over two years old will have more than two teeth.

•          The hump of a cow's back should be thick and taut.

•          Check the animal's body for any wounds.

•          Veterinarians recommend opting for domestic cows. Cows transported long distances can be tired and more susceptible to illness.

•          Through veterinary medical teams at the cattle markets, the animal's temperature and saliva can be tested to detect potential illnesses.

