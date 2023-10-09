Your Evening Brief: Quader tells US team that BNP left no room for compromise

Your Evening Brief: Quader tells US team that BNP left no room for compromise

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Your Evening Brief: Quader tells US team that BNP left no room for compromise

The US pre-election assessment mission discussed reaching a compromise with the BNP, but the party had blocked all avenues of reaching middleground, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today. Read More...

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (9 October)), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

No environment for election in Bangladesh: BNP tells US pre-election observation team

There is no environment to hold a fair election in the country, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) told the visiting US pre-election observation team today. Read More

IMF won't be able to help if reserves fall to $10 billion: Rehman Sobhan

If the foreign reserves reach $10 billion, it will be a cause for concern as even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) won't be able to help then, said Professor Rehman Sobhan. Read More

Nobel Economics Prize 2023 awarded to Claudia Goldin for work on women's labour market outcomes

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences 2023, officially known as The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Claudia Goldin "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes." Read More

Khaleda Zia in critical condition; needs to be taken abroad for better treatment: Medical board

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is in critical condition and needs to be taken abroad urgently for better medical treatment, the medical board formed for her treatment said today. Read More

Evening brief / Bangladesh

