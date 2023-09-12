Your achievements are very impressive: Biden tells PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, smile for a selfie being taken by US President Joe Biden in a lighthearted moment on the sidelines of the “One Earth” session at the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023 on Saturday (9 September) in India’s New Delhi. Photo: PMO

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a very friendly discussion with US President Joe Biden during G20 summit in New Delhi recently and shared her vision of giving a better life to her country's 170 million people.

Momen said the prime minister conveyed to Biden that she lost her father - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - and her family members and she considers the people of Bangladesh as her family.

"I have a big family of 170 million people in the country," Momen quoted her as telling Biden, adding that her aim is to give these people a better life by fulfilling all basic needs.

"I know your achievements are very impressive," Momen quoted President Biden as saying to PM Hasina in reply.

The foreign minister came up with the updates when a reporter wanted to know about the PM's discussion with President Biden during the September 9-10 G20 summit.

The US president took a selfie with PM Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul that went viral on social media platforms instantly.

Momen said PM Hasina had the interaction with Biden after her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was held in a very warm atmosphere.

He said PM Hasina made the highest level of sacrifice in her life and today she has a very high profile.

Responding to a question, Momen said they were never under pressure rather the media is under pressure.

"We believe in democracy. We are doing our job. We are committed to holding a free and fair election," he added.

Earlier, the foreign minister spoke at a discussion with the university students titled "Innovation Adda with University Students" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that they need to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-pacific region because it is a very important region.

They want deeper relations with Bangladesh and countries in the region, he added, mentioning that Bangladesh is doing very well economically with its big market and France wants to be part of its development process.

Momen said the French president made a commitment over US$ 1 billion on the climate front but it will depend on how Bangladesh develops projects.

He said Bangladesh wants to join hands with France on the second Bangabandhu Satellite as the country is happy with the 1st one.