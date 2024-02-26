YoungShip Bangladesh aims to empower youth in maritime

YoungShip Bangladesh founding committee among others pose for a photo at the organisation’s launching ceremony in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy

YoungShip Bangladesh is committed to nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability within the maritime industry, striving to make the sector greener, more inclusive and sustainable, said the organisation President Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah.

Tanjil outlined the vision for YoungShip Bangladesh at its inauguration ceremony held at The Westin Dhaka on Sunday (25 February), reads a press release.

YoungShip Bangladesh is the 37th department of YoungShip International, a leading global network for young professionals in the maritime sector.

President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh Syed Ershad Ahmed inaugurated the event as the chief guest and Commodore Syed Ariful Islam (retd), former director general of the Department of Shipping attended as the special guest.

Ershad Ahmed highlighted the importance of collaboration between industry stakeholders and the youth to drive innovation and sustainable development in the maritime sector. He emphasised the role of YoungShip Bangladesh in nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation within the industry.

Ariful Islam, drawing from his extensive experience in the field, spoke about the challenges and opportunities facing the maritime sector in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Tanjil, also the managing director of Interport Maritime Ltd, introduced Vice President Asgar Haider and founding board members of YoungShip Bangladesh at its launching ceremony.

Department of Shipping Engineer and Ship Surveyor and Examiner Obaidullah Ibne Bashir and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University Associate Professor Halima Begum spoke as honorary board advisors of YoungShip Bangladesh.

Founded in 2004, YoungShip has a membership of over 5,000 young professionals within the age group of 18 to 40 years, across 37 locations worldwide.

YoungShip has four dedicated committees including Marine Autonomous Surface Ships, Green Shipping, Youth Development and Lobbying Committee, all dedicated to gathering and developing young maritime professionals, providing empowerment, leadership, entrepreneurial and technical skills, and maritime-related education.

The organisation has also formed an IMO Working Group focused on obtaining consultative status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Membership of YoungShip includes young professionals from all the various diverse sectors in maritime from the container shipping industry, cruise industry, shipbrokers, ship agents, shipyards, surveyors, classification societies, seafarers, marine engineers, maritime lawyers, shipowners, port communities, naval architects, marine insurers, Maritime logistics etc.