Young entrepreneurs are the catalyst of change: Information Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 09:48 pm

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that young entrepreneurs are the catalyst for change.

"In order to build a developed Bangladesh, the young entrepreneurs have to step forward. Only the youth can make it possible," he said at a programme in Chattogram's Radisson Blu on Saturday.

"I believe with strong determination, and effort, one can overcome any obstacle," said the minister.

"There are many entrepreneurs with new ideas. We want new youth entrepreneurs to come forward and contribute to the country's progress," he added.

The Former President of Junior Chamber International (JCI), Niaz Morshed Elite, said, "Looking at many young entrepreneurs, who are present here, I see hope."

The President of Chattogram's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mahbubul Alam, JCI's First President, Shaan Shahid, and many other current and former leaders of JCI, including Gias Uddin spoke at the event.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

