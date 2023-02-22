Young Bangladeshi tourist dies in Sikkim hotel

A young Bangladeshi male tourist died in Sikkim, India, on Tuesday (21 February), reports Indian news media The Voice of Sikkim.

A distress call was received on the emergency helpline number of India – 112 – at around 1am informing that a male tourist, Md Rashedur Rahman, from Bangladesh's Gaibandha, staying in a local hotel in Lachung, was seriously ill and needed medical assistance, The Voice of Sikkim news report reads.

Responding to the call, local police reached the hotel and found the tourist lying unconscious on his bed. The tourist was immediately rushed to the Chungthang Primary Health Centre where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

The physical examination of the body revealed no visible mark of external injury. The body was sent to STNM Hospital, Gangtok, for an autopsy, The Voice of Sikkim report added.